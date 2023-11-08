ARTICLE

On November 1st, the IRS released a number of inflation adjustments for 2024, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. As expected, this year's adjustments are more modest than last year's significant increases. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans 2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024 Annual Maximum Benefit $265,000 $275,000 $10,000 Qualified Defined Contribution Plans 2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024 Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit $66,000 $69,000 $3,000 Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit $22,500 $23,000 $500 Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50+ $7,500 $7,500 — Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans 2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024 Annual Participant Compensation Limit $330,000 $345,000 $15,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $150,000 $155,000 $5,000 Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing $215,000 $220,000 $5,000



IRS Releases Annual Increases To Qualified Retirement Plan Limits For 2024

