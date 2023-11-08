IRS Releases Annual Increases To Qualified Retirement Plan Limits For 2024

On November 1st, the IRS released a number of inflation adjustments for 2024, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. As expected, this year's adjustments are more modest than last year's significant increases. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans
  2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024
Annual Maximum Benefit $265,000 $275,000 $10,000
Qualified Defined Contribution Plans
  2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024
Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit $66,000 $69,000 $3,000
Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit $22,500 $23,000 $500
Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50+ $7,500 $7,500
Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans
  2023 2024 Increase from 2023 to 2024
Annual Participant Compensation Limit $330,000 $345,000 $15,000
Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $150,000 $155,000 $5,000
Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing $215,000 $220,000 $5,000


