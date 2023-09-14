Tune in to today's episode when our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen and her guest Mike Weaver, a managing member at Vandenack Weaver explain Employee Stock Ownership Plans and when they might be beneficial in an exit strategy. Learn what an ESOP is and how they work, the possible benefits for a company, information about the tax strategies, the role of employees, and much more. Could this be an exit strategy for your business?

Download Transcript of Episode

Originally publish 22 March 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.