Groom principal and leader of the firm's tax practice Rosie Zaklad's comments explaining a new feature under SECURE 2.0 that allows 403(b) plans to be a part of a multiple employer plan or pooled plan arrangement from her presentation, "Unique Issues for 403(b) Plan Sponsors" at the PLANSPONSOR National Conference were cited in PLANSPONSOR's article, "Vestwell Announces Expansion of MEP and PEP Solutions."

According to PLANSPONSOR, at the conference Zaklad said "that this new provision can help small nonprofit organizations expand access to retirement savings."

During her presentation, Zaklad went on to say, "This might be something that's [of interest] to a small nonprofit that maybe doesn't want to have their own plan, but they want to offer this benefit to retirees or to their employees."

To read the article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.