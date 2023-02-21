Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas) authored "What attorneys need to consider financially about their retirement" for the February 16, 2023, issue of the ABA Journal. The article discusses how the retirement process for attorneys involves unique financial considerations depending on whether the lawyer is a partner, a sole practitioner, or an in-house attorney. Stratton addresses the importance of thinking about and planning for retirement well before the time arrives, provides tips on adjusting to and enjoying retirement, and offers options like negotiating a continuation of work "tailored to the level of activity and engagement the attorney wants" should a slower disengagement be desired.



