Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas) authored "What
attorneys need to consider financially about their retirement"
for the February 16, 2023, issue of the ABA Journal. The
article discusses how the retirement process for attorneys involves
unique financial considerations depending on whether the lawyer is
a partner, a sole practitioner, or an in-house attorney. Stratton
addresses the importance of thinking about and planning for
retirement well before the time arrives, provides tips on adjusting
to and enjoying retirement, and offers options like negotiating a
continuation of work "tailored to the level of activity and
engagement the attorney wants" should a slower disengagement
be desired.
