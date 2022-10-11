Stratton Horres (Senior Counsel-Dallas) is featured in the October-November 2022 edition of the ABA Journal's Your Voice series with his article 'Right your future" reissued. The article explains how Stratton's process of self-examination and discovery, derived from his legal training and experience as a trial lawyer for over 40 years, results in his creating a novel framework called "the self-deposition," which involves taking one's own deposition to gain clarity and prioritize goals. Stratton outlines how to conduct this intensely private self-examination designed as a tool to help other attorneys struggling with questions surrounding their practice, retirement plans and personal fulfillment.

Originally published in ABA Journal Your Voice series

