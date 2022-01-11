Upcoming deadline alert! Plan sponsors should prepare for these upcoming January 2022 deadlines to ensure federal compliance and avoid penalties.

  • January 15, 2022 – Final minimum funding payment due for DB plans that had a funding shortfall in 2020.

  • January 31, 2022 – Participant data due to (many) recordkeepers for average deferral and average contribution percentages, top-heavy and 402(g) compliance testing.

  • January 31, 2022 – Form 1099-R due to participants who received distributions from a qualified retirement plan in 2021.

  • January 31, 2022 – Form 945 generally due to the IRS for pension withholding.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.