Upcoming deadline alert! Plan sponsors should prepare for these upcoming January 2022 deadlines to ensure federal compliance and avoid penalties.
- January 15, 2022 – Final minimum funding payment due for
DB plans that had a funding shortfall in 2020.
- January 31, 2022 – Participant data due to (many)
recordkeepers for average deferral and average contribution
percentages, top-heavy and 402(g) compliance testing.
- January 31, 2022 – Form 1099-R due to participants who
received distributions from a qualified retirement plan in
2021.
- January 31, 2022 – Form 945 generally due to the IRS for pension withholding.
