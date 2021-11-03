Rev. Proc. 2021-30 is the latest iteration of the IRS correction program - Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System ("EPCRS") - that enables plan sponsors and the retirement industry to sleep at night knowing that plan errors can be corrected and may retain their all-important tax-favored status. This version of EPCRS replaces Rev. Proc. 2019-19, generally effective as of July 16, 2021, with one notable exception: the ability to file anonymously under the Voluntary Correction Program ("VCP") is eliminated as of January 1, 2022.

In this TAXES - The Tax Magazine article, Groom's Elizabeth Dold and David Levine outline the few, key changes that were made to the Self-Correction Program, Voluntary Correction Program, and the Audit Closing Agreement program and Voluntary Audit Cap via EPCRS.

EPCRS Update Brings Good News for Plan Sponsors

