When employers across America face a labor or employment law issue on the Left Coast, a phrase they often hear is, "California it's different."

For better or worse, California is different. California is also important, as the nation's most populous state, the world's fifth-largest economy, and a notorious trend-setter in employment law. And California's influence is not limited to just its sister states.

For the last 20+ years, Seyfarth's California Peculiarities publication has provided employers in-depth analysis on just what makes California labor and employment law so peculiar. Behind this extraordinary publication is David Kadue, a partner in Seyfarth's Los Angeles Century City office. For over two decades, David has been the inspiration and architect behind "Cal Pecs" and has been tireless in his efforts to bring to light the most vexing and peculiar aspects of California employment law, helping guide clients and attorneys through the complex legal landscape with light and humor.

In this episode of the Point Two podcast, Seyfarth partner Chelsea Mesa sits down for a one-on-one discussion with David to learn about the history of the resource, some of the more memorable moments in the publication's history, and how our Golden State expert feels about leaving the publication behind as he moves into retirement.

