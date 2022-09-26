This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes State aid Scoreboard 2021
- European Commission posts timeline for State aid policy reviews 2020-2024
- European Commission adopts first amendment of Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework
- European Commission approves further schemes under Ukraine Temporary Crisis Framework
- European Commission announces phase out of COVID Temporary Crisis Framework, with certain exceptions
- European Commission approves further schemes under COVID Temporary Crisis Framework
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission publishes Second Annual Report on screening of foreign direct investments
- 9th EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA and ECDC issue Joint Statement on booster vaccination with Omicron adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccines
- European Commission publishes 2022-2026 workplan of ACT EU initiative
- EMA adopts measures concerning medicines shortages in the EU
- Provisional agreement reached on Regulation on serious cross-border threats to health
- European Commission and the US Department of Health and Human Services sign cooperation arrangement on preparedness and response to public health threats
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- Provisional agreement reached on 2030 Policy Programme: Path to the Digital Decade
- EDPB and EDPS publish Joint Opinion on Proposal for a Regulation on the European Health Data Space
- European Commission adopts equivalence decisions for EU Digital COVID certificates of Bahrain, Ecuador, the Republic of Korea, Kosovo, and Madagascar
- European Parliament and Council of the European Union adopt extension of the EU Digital COVID Certificate
|
COMPETITION & STATE AID
|
State Aid
|
European Commission publishes State aid Scoreboard 2021 (see here)
|
On 8 September 2022, the Commission published the State aid Scoreboard 2021.
The Scoreboard, in particular, explains State aid expenditure in 2020 by the 27 EU Member States and the UK*, which together spent €384.33 billion in State aid for all objectives (or some 2.43% of their combined 2020 GDP), excluding aid to railways and Services of General Economic Interest (SGEI).
Total expenditure for COVID-19 measures in 2020 amounted to €227.97 billion (approx. 59% of total State aid spending). In this respect, notably:
Total non-COVID related public support measures in 2020 amounted to €156.36 billion (approx. 41% of total spending), and in this respect:
According to the Scoreboard, State aid measures actually implemented by Member States have largely correlated to the economic damage suffered during the COVID crisis. The Scoreboard also indicated it found no evidence of Member States granting an excessively larger amount compared to the others.
State aid expenditure data gathered by DG Competition is available on its data repository webpage hosted by EUROSTAT (see here).
* Until 31 January 2020 and the entry into force of the withdrawal agreement, the UK was an EU Member State and therefore included in the scope of the State aid Scoreboard. Aggregate statistics are disclosed at the EU27 level, plus the UK.
|
European Commission publishes timeline for State aid policy reviews 2020-2024 (see here)
|
In August 2022, the Commission published a timeline for State aid policy reviews 2020-2024. Amongst other developments, the timeline denotes:
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.