European Commission publishes State aid Scoreboard 2021 (see here)

On 8 September 2022, the Commission published the State aid Scoreboard 2021. The Scoreboard, in particular, explains State aid expenditure in 2020 by the 27 EU Member States and the UK*, which together spent €384.33 billion in State aid for all objectives (or some 2.43% of their combined 2020 GDP), excluding aid to railways and Services of General Economic Interest (SGEI). Total expenditure for COVID-19 measures in 2020 amounted to €227.97 billion (approx. 59% of total State aid spending). In this respect, notably: The majority of Member States provided most of their COVID-19 crisis support via non-repayable instruments. Direct grants accounted for over 50% of support in Bulgaria, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia, Czechia, Hungary, Cyprus, Austria, Slovakia, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Tax advantage measures represented a much lower share of total COVID-19 support. Total non-COVID related public support measures in 2020 amounted to €156.36 billion (approx. 41% of total spending), and in this respect: State aid expenditure remained within pre-pandemic ranges, increasing by €9.12 billion compared to 2019 (average annual increase from 2015 – 2019 was €9.80 billion per year).

Also in line with previous years, Member States spent by far the most on environmental protection and energy savings (€77 billion, with Germany and Denmark spending the most), followed by regional development (€18.30 billion) and research and development, including innovation (€16.40 billion). According to the Scoreboard, State aid measures actually implemented by Member States have largely correlated to the economic damage suffered during the COVID crisis. The Scoreboard also indicated it found no evidence of Member States granting an excessively larger amount compared to the others. State aid expenditure data gathered by DG Competition is available on its data repository webpage hosted by EUROSTAT (see here). * Until 31 January 2020 and the entry into force of the withdrawal agreement, the UK was an EU Member State and therefore included in the scope of the State aid Scoreboard. Aggregate statistics are disclosed at the EU27 level, plus the UK.