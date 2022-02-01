This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

Friday, January 28, 2022

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

11:45 a.m. EST – Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

12:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

1:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT visits Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19

2:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on strengthening the nation's supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Mill 19, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania

3:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews

4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

4:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Thursday, January 27, 2022

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

12:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer also attends | Roosevelt Room

3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Friday, January 28, 2022

The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

Thursday, January 27, 2022

4:25 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Palmerola, Honduras.

11:00 a.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend the Inauguration Ceremony for President-elect Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | National Stadium of Tegucigalpa

2:05 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | Presidential Palace

5:20 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Palmerola, Honduras, en route Washington, D.C.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, January 26-27, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Thursday, January 27, 2022

  • Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway
  • Remarks by President Biden on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
  • Readout of Vice President Harris's Meeting with President Castro of Honduras
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Gaggle
  • Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (Feb. 7)
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 27, 2022
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA
  • Statement from President Biden on First Year GDP Growth
  • Statement from President Biden on the Equal Rights Amendment
  • Statement from President Biden on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
  • Statement from President Biden on 14.5 Million Americans Signing up for Health Insurance
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Expands Public-Private Cybersecurity Partnership to Water Sector

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • Remarks by President Biden at Build Back Better CEO Roundtable
  • Executive Order on 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial, United States
  • Fact Sheet: Executive Order, 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial
  • Joint Statement on the Virtual Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 26, 2022
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Diplomatic Nominees (Sudan/South Sudan)
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Six New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointees for the United States Holocaust Memorial Council
  • Fact Sheet: A Year Advancing Environmental Justice

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Press Release: DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
  • Press Release: DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dîncu
  • Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner's Call with Mongolia Vice Minister of Defense Bayarmagnai
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 27, 2022
  • Article: DOD Places Variety of Troops on 'Prepare to Deploy'
  • Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response
  • Publication: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response
  • Article: Austin Directs DOD to Develop Action Plan on Civilian Harm Mitigation
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 26, 2022
  • Article: Ingrained Evolution | How TOPGUN Keeps Its Edge
  • Article: It Started in a Parking Lot | TOPGUN's History Revealed
  • Article: Air to Sea | Airmen Jump to the Rescue
  • Article: Actor, Filmmaker Robert Duvall Was Navy 'Brat' Turned Soldier
  • Contracts for January 26, 2022
  • Contracts for January 27, 2022

Department of State

Russia, Ukraine

  • January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
  • January 26: Remarks | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman Remarks at Yalta European Strategy (YES) Event
  • January 27: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Mike Eckel of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
  • January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, OSCE Secretary General Schmid, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, and the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jablonski
  • January 27: Statement | Continuing Human Rights Concerns Regarding the Russian Federation's Republic of Chechnya

Europe, Eastern Europe

  • January 27: Statement | Political Prisoners in Belarus

Middle East

  • January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry | January 27, 2022
  • January 27: Statement | Joint Statement for the U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue
  • January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Statements to the Press

Asia-Pacific

  • January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang
  • January 27: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with NUG Representatives (Burma)
  • January 26: Guidance | Business Advisory for Burma
  • January 26: Statement | Assistance to Tonga in the Wake of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Eruptions and Tsunami

Central, South & East Asia

  • January 27: Statement | U.S.-Europe Joint Statement on Afghanistan
  • January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin

Climate Change

  • January 27: Readout | Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate Chair's Summary
  • January 26: Advisory | Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Ministerial

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: New USAID Initiatives in Honduras
  • Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Travel to Tuskegee, Alabama, for Tuskegee University Visit and MOU Signing Ceremony
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Ken Yamashita, Interim Agency Counselor

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

January 27

  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation on Ukraine's Borders
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Northeast Syria
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Syria
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Marking the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

January 26

  • Remarks at a UN Security Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Press Release: U.S. Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators 2021

Department of the Treasury

  • Guidance: Treasury Publishes New Business Advisory on Heightened Risk of Doing Business in Burma

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Pay Versus Performance
  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Include Significant Treasury Markets Platforms Within Regulation ATS
  • Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting
  • Press Release: Kristin Snyder, Deputy Director of Division of Examinations, to Leave SEC
  • Press Release: LizAnn Eisen Joins Division of Corporation Finance as Deputy Director, Disclosure Program

Department of Justice

January 27, 2022

  • Press Release: Indictment and Guilty Plea Entered in Iranian Export Case
  • Press Release: Man Charged for Threatening Nevada State Election Worker
  • Press Release: Blackstone Labs Founder Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Anabolic Steroids and Unlawful Dietary Supplements
  • Press Release: Texas Biologist Indicted for Wildlife Trafficking
  • Press Release: Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority to Make Significant Improvements to Jersey City's Municipal Sewer and Drinking Water Systems under Agreement with United States Government, Benefiting Underserved Communities
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Inc. to Enforce the Rights of United States Army National Guard Member
  • Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer

January 26, 2022

  • Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Election Officials
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Justice Counts Virtual Conference
  • Press Release: Justice Department Establishes Initiative to Strengthen States' Use of Criminal Justice Data
  • Press Release: DeepDotWeb Administrator Sentenced for Money Laundering Scheme
  • Press Release: Canadian Man Charged with Production of Child Pornography and Extortion in Relation to Five Minor Victims
  • Press Release: New York Man Pleads Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Fraudulent Prize Notice Scheme
  • Press Release: Superseding Indictment Charges New York Fisherman with Conspiracy, Fraud and Obstruction
  • Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $180 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Announces Availability of Additional H-2B Visas for First Half of Fiscal Year
  • Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
  • Blog: Holocaust Remembrance Day – Vigilance, Values, Action
  • Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Camp Atterbury, Indiana
  • Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Proudly Presents January's Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)
  • Press Release: Five Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled in 11 Hours (Texas)
  • Press Release: El Paso CBP Seizes 243 Pounds of Pork Bologna (Texas)
  • Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Catch Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder (California)
  • Press Release: Massachusetts Man is Second Traveler in a Week Arrested at Dulles Airport after CBP Officers Discover Illicit Narcotics Cache (Virginia)
  • Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Two Shipments of Dangerous Controlled Substances Destined to NY and Chicago (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with South Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo
  • Statement From USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the EU's Request For WTO Consultations with China
  • Statement from USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the WTO Arbitration Award Announcement in United States – Countervailing Duty Measures on Certain Products from China
  • Advisory: USTR Joins Other Federal Agencies in Issuing Business Advisory on Burma Following Military Coup

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release: Deputy Secretary Graves, OPM Director Ahuja Host Virtual Roundtable with Representative Frederica Wilson on Equitable Hiring in the Federal Government

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Foreign Censorship Policies and Practices that Affect U.S. Businesses | USITC Releases First Report for Senate Finance Committee
  • Press Release: USITC to Investigate Conditions of Competitiveness In Foreign Trade Zones
  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuit Products and Devices Containing the Same
  • Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Adalimumab, Processes for Manufacturing or Relating to Same, and Products Containing Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Finds Huge Surge in Consumer Reports about Losing Money to Scams Initiated Through Social Media
  • Press Release: Remaining Defendants Banned from Providing Student Loan Debt Relief Services in Settlements with FTC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Denies Ravi's Import Warehouse's Application for Review
  • Press Release: FCC Acts to Empower Broadband Consumers Through Transparency
  • Press Release: FCC Revokes China Unicom Americas' Telecom Services Authority
  • Press Release: FCC Takes Action on Unlicensed White Space Device & Database Issues
  • Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards
  • Press Release: Deletion Of Items From January 27, 2022 Open Meeting

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Identifies Consumer Reporting Companies the Public Can Hold Accountable
  • Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches Initiative to Save Americans Billions in Junk Fees

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Readout: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Year-Ahead Outlook and Organize Recommendations

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
  • Press Release: USDA Invests $1 Billion to Improve Community Infrastructure for People Living in Rural Towns Across the Country

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: In California Visit, Assistant Secretary Trujillo Highlights Infrastructure Law Investments in Water Management and Drought Mitigation
  • Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action on Mineral Leases Improperly Renewed in the Watershed of the Boundary Waters Wilderness

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

  • Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg & Second Gentleman Emhoff Announce New Safety Strategy
  • Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces Comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy
  • Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | November 2021 Numbers

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Department of Labor (DOL)

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Advisory: U.S. Department of Labor, Departments of Treasury, State, Commerce, Homeland Security, U.S. Trade Representative issue Burma business advisory
  • Press Release: Court orders Norfolk staffing agency to pay more than $7.2M in back wages, damages to 1,105 aides, nurses after federal investigation, litigation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on State of Obesity and Nutrition Amid the Pandemic
  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces 14.5 Million Americans Signed Up for Affordable Health Care During Historic Open Enrollment Period
  • Press Release: CMS Commits Over $49 Million to Reduce Uninsured Rate Among Children and Boost Medicaid Enrollment Among Parents, Pregnant People

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

  • Press Release: HUD Announces Landlord Incentives Cohort of 'Moving to Work' Demonstration
  • Press Release: HUD Secretary Fudge, D.C. Mayor Bowser Participate in D.C. Point-in-Time Count
  • Press Release: HUD Announces $4 Million Radon Testing Notice of Funding Opportunity
  • Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in December 2021

