This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

Friday, January 28, 2022

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

11:45 a.m. EST – Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

12:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

1:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT visits Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19

2:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on strengthening the nation's supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Mill 19, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania

3:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews

4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

4:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Thursday, January 27, 2022

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

12:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer also attends | Roosevelt Room

3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Friday, January 28, 2022

The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.

Thursday, January 27, 2022

4:25 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Palmerola, Honduras.

11:00 a.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend the Inauguration Ceremony for President-elect Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | National Stadium of Tegucigalpa

2:05 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | Presidential Palace

5:20 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Palmerola, Honduras, en route Washington, D.C.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, January 26-27, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway

Remarks by President Biden on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

Readout of Vice President Harris's Meeting with President Castro of Honduras

Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras Before Bilateral Meeting

Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Gaggle

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (Feb. 7)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 27, 2022

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA

Statement from President Biden on First Year GDP Growth

Statement from President Biden on the Equal Rights Amendment

Statement from President Biden on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Statement from President Biden on 14.5 Million Americans Signing up for Health Insurance

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Expands Public-Private Cybersecurity Partnership to Water Sector

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Remarks by President Biden at Build Back Better CEO Roundtable

Executive Order on 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial, United States

Fact Sheet: Executive Order, 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial

Joint Statement on the Virtual Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 26, 2022

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Diplomatic Nominees (Sudan/South Sudan)

Nominations: President Biden Announces Six New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointees for the United States Holocaust Memorial Council

Fact Sheet: A Year Advancing Environmental Justice

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release : DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

: DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Press Release : DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base

: DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dîncu

Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner's Call with Mongolia Vice Minister of Defense Bayarmagnai

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 27, 2022

Article: DOD Places Variety of Troops on 'Prepare to Deploy'

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response

Publication: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response

Article: Austin Directs DOD to Develop Action Plan on Civilian Harm Mitigation

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 26, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 26, 2022 Article: Ingrained Evolution | How TOPGUN Keeps Its Edge

Article: It Started in a Parking Lot | TOPGUN's History Revealed

Article: Air to Sea | Airmen Jump to the Rescue

Article: Actor, Filmmaker Robert Duvall Was Navy 'Brat' Turned Soldier

Contracts for January 26, 2022

Contracts for January 27, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, January 28

Russia, Ukraine

January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability

January 26: Remarks | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman Remarks at Yalta European Strategy (YES) Event

January 27: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Mike Eckel of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, OSCE Secretary General Schmid, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, and the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jablonski

January 27: Statement | Continuing Human Rights Concerns Regarding the Russian Federation's Republic of Chechnya

Europe, Eastern Europe

January 27: Statement | Political Prisoners in Belarus

Middle East

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry | January 27, 2022

January 27: Statement | Joint Statement for the U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue

January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Statements to the Press

Asia-Pacific

January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang

January 27: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with NUG Representatives (Burma)

January 26: Guidance | Business Advisory for Burma

January 26: Statement | Assistance to Tonga in the Wake of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Eruptions and Tsunami

Central, South & East Asia

January 27: Statement | U.S.-Europe Joint Statement on Afghanistan

January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin

Climate Change

January 27: Readout | Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate Chair's Summary

January 26: Advisory | Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Ministerial

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: New USAID Initiatives in Honduras

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Travel to Tuskegee, Alabama, for Tuskegee University Visit and MOU Signing Ceremony

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Ken Yamashita, Interim Agency Counselor

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

January 27

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation on Ukraine's Borders

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Northeast Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Marking the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust

January 26

Remarks at a UN Security Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: U.S. Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators 2021

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Treasury Publishes New Business Advisory on Heightened Risk of Doing Business in Burma

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Pay Versus Performance

Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Include Significant Treasury Markets Platforms Within Regulation ATS

Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting

Press Release: Kristin Snyder, Deputy Director of Division of Examinations, to Leave SEC

Press Release: LizAnn Eisen Joins Division of Corporation Finance as Deputy Director, Disclosure Program

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

January 27, 2022

Press Release: Indictment and Guilty Plea Entered in Iranian Export Case

Press Release: Man Charged for Threatening Nevada State Election Worker

Press Release: Blackstone Labs Founder Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Anabolic Steroids and Unlawful Dietary Supplements

Press Release: Texas Biologist Indicted for Wildlife Trafficking

Press Release: Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority to Make Significant Improvements to Jersey City's Municipal Sewer and Drinking Water Systems under Agreement with United States Government, Benefiting Underserved Communities

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Inc. to Enforce the Rights of United States Army National Guard Member

Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer

January 26, 2022

Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Election Officials

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Justice Counts Virtual Conference

Press Release: Justice Department Establishes Initiative to Strengthen States' Use of Criminal Justice Data

Press Release: DeepDotWeb Administrator Sentenced for Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Canadian Man Charged with Production of Child Pornography and Extortion in Relation to Five Minor Victims

Press Release: New York Man Pleads Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Fraudulent Prize Notice Scheme

Press Release: Superseding Indictment Charges New York Fisherman with Conspiracy, Fraud and Obstruction

Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $180 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces Availability of Additional H-2B Visas for First Half of Fiscal Year

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Blog: Holocaust Remembrance Day – Vigilance, Values, Action

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Camp Atterbury, Indiana

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Proudly Presents January's Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)

Press Release: Five Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled in 11 Hours (Texas)

Press Release: El Paso CBP Seizes 243 Pounds of Pork Bologna (Texas)

Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Catch Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder (California)

Press Release: Massachusetts Man is Second Traveler in a Week Arrested at Dulles Airport after CBP Officers Discover Illicit Narcotics Cache (Virginia)

Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Two Shipments of Dangerous Controlled Substances Destined to NY and Chicago (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with South Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo

Statement From USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the EU's Request For WTO Consultations with China

Statement from USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the WTO Arbitration Award Announcement in United States – Countervailing Duty Measures on Certain Products from China

Advisory: USTR Joins Other Federal Agencies in Issuing Business Advisory on Burma Following Military Coup

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Graves, OPM Director Ahuja Host Virtual Roundtable with Representative Frederica Wilson on Equitable Hiring in the Federal Government

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Foreign Censorship Policies and Practices that Affect U.S. Businesses | USITC Releases First Report for Senate Finance Committee

Press Release: USITC to Investigate Conditions of Competitiveness In Foreign Trade Zones

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuit Products and Devices Containing the Same

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Adalimumab, Processes for Manufacturing or Relating to Same, and Products Containing Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Finds Huge Surge in Consumer Reports about Losing Money to Scams Initiated Through Social Media

Press Release: Remaining Defendants Banned from Providing Student Loan Debt Relief Services in Settlements with FTC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Denies Ravi's Import Warehouse's Application for Review

Press Release: FCC Acts to Empower Broadband Consumers Through Transparency

Press Release: FCC Revokes China Unicom Americas' Telecom Services Authority

Press Release: FCC Takes Action on Unlicensed White Space Device & Database Issues

Press Release : FCC Announces Final Group of COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards

: FCC Announces Final Group of COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards Press Release: Deletion Of Items From January 27, 2022 Open Meeting

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Identifies Consumer Reporting Companies the Public Can Hold Accountable

Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches Initiative to Save Americans Billions in Junk Fees

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Year-Ahead Outlook and Organize Recommendations

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: USDA Invests $1 Billion to Improve Community Infrastructure for People Living in Rural Towns Across the Country

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: In California Visit, Assistant Secretary Trujillo Highlights Infrastructure Law Investments in Water Management and Drought Mitigation

Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action on Mineral Leases Improperly Renewed in the Watershed of the Boundary Waters Wilderness

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg & Second Gentleman Emhoff Announce New Safety Strategy

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces Comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | November 2021 Numbers

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA, United Kingdom CAA Strengthen Collaboration

Press Release: FAA Announces Super Bowl LVI Safety Plan

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Advisory: U.S. Department of Labor, Departments of Treasury, State, Commerce, Homeland Security, U.S. Trade Representative issue Burma business advisory

Press Release: Court orders Norfolk staffing agency to pay more than $7.2M in back wages, damages to 1,105 aides, nurses after federal investigation, litigation

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on State of Obesity and Nutrition Amid the Pandemic

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces 14.5 Million Americans Signed Up for Affordable Health Care During Historic Open Enrollment Period

Press Release: CMS Commits Over $49 Million to Reduce Uninsured Rate Among Children and Boost Medicaid Enrollment Among Parents, Pregnant People

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces Landlord Incentives Cohort of 'Moving to Work' Demonstration

Press Release: HUD Secretary Fudge, D.C. Mayor Bowser Participate in D.C. Point-in-Time Count

Press Release: HUD Announces $4 Million Radon Testing Notice of Funding Opportunity

Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.