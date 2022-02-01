This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
Friday, January 28, 2022
10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
11:45 a.m. EST – Principal Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
12:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
1:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT visits Carnegie Mellon University at Mill 19
2:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on strengthening the nation's supply chains, revitalizing American manufacturing, creating good-paying, union jobs, and building a better America, including through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law | Mill 19, Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania
3:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews
4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
4:20 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
Thursday, January 27, 2022
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
12:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer also attends | Roosevelt Room
3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
Friday, January 28, 2022
The White House did not release the Vice President's schedule for Friday.
Thursday, January 27, 2022
4:25 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Palmerola, Honduras.
11:00 a.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will attend the Inauguration Ceremony for President-elect Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | National Stadium of Tegucigalpa
2:05 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will hold a bilateral meeting with President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras | Presidential Palace
5:20 p.m. CST– THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Palmerola, Honduras, en route Washington, D.C.
Recap of Wednesday-Thursday, January 26-27, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway
- Remarks by President Biden on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer
- Readout of Vice President Harris's Meeting with President Castro of Honduras
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras Before Bilateral Meeting
- Remarks by Vice President Harris in Press Gaggle
- Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany (Feb. 7)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 27, 2022
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA and SBA
- Statement from President Biden on First Year GDP Growth
- Statement from President Biden on the Equal Rights Amendment
- Statement from President Biden on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Statement from President Biden on 14.5 Million Americans Signing up for Health Insurance
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Expands Public-Private Cybersecurity Partnership to Water Sector
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Remarks by President Biden at Build Back Better CEO Roundtable
- Executive Order on 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial, United States
- Fact Sheet: Executive Order, 2022 Amendments to the Manual for Courts-Martial
- Joint Statement on the Virtual Meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 26, 2022
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Diplomatic Nominees (Sudan/South Sudan)
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Six New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointees for the United States Holocaust Memorial Council
- Fact Sheet: A Year Advancing Environmental Justice
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: DoD Awards Contract to iHealth Lab Inc., to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of President Biden's 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
- Press Release: DoD Announces $1.3 Million Defense Production Act Title III Agreement With Brittany Global Technologies to Strengthen the Domestic Clothing and Textile Industrial Base
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dîncu
- Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Ely Ratner's Call with Mongolia Vice Minister of Defense Bayarmagnai
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing | January 27, 2022
- Article: DOD Places Variety of Troops on 'Prepare to Deploy'
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response
- Publication: Department of Defense Releases Memorandum on Improving Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response
- Article: Austin Directs DOD to Develop Action Plan on Civilian Harm Mitigation
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 26, 2022
- Article: Ingrained Evolution | How TOPGUN Keeps Its Edge
- Article: It Started in a Parking Lot | TOPGUN's History Revealed
- Article: Air to Sea | Airmen Jump to the Rescue
- Article: Actor, Filmmaker Robert Duvall Was Navy 'Brat' Turned Soldier
- Contracts for January 26, 2022
- Contracts for January 27, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, January 28
Russia, Ukraine
- January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability
- January 26: Remarks | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman Remarks at Yalta European Strategy (YES) Event
- January 27: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Mike Eckel of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
- January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana, OSCE Secretary General Schmid, EEAS Secretary General Sannino, and the OSCE Chair-in-Office represented by Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jablonski
- January 27: Statement | Continuing Human Rights Concerns Regarding the Russian Federation's Republic of Chechnya
Europe, Eastern Europe
- January 27: Statement | Political Prisoners in Belarus
Middle East
- January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry | January 27, 2022
- January 27: Statement | Joint Statement for the U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue
- January 26: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Statements to the Press
Asia-Pacific
- January 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang
- January 27: Readout | Counselor Chollet's Meeting with NUG Representatives (Burma)
- January 26: Guidance | Business Advisory for Burma
- January 26: Statement | Assistance to Tonga in the Wake of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Eruptions and Tsunami
Central, South & East Asia
- January 27: Statement | U.S.-Europe Joint Statement on Afghanistan
- January 27: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin
Climate Change
- January 27: Readout | Ministerial Meeting of the Major Economies on Energy and Climate Chair's Summary
- January 26: Advisory | Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Ministerial
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: New USAID Initiatives in Honduras
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power to Travel to Tuskegee, Alabama, for Tuskegee University Visit and MOU Signing Ceremony
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Ken Yamashita, Interim Agency Counselor
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
January 27
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UN Security Council Meeting on the Situation on Ukraine's Borders
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Northeast Syria
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Humanitarian Situation in Syria
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Marking the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust
January 26
- Remarks at a UN Security Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: U.S. Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators 2021
Department of the Treasury
- Guidance: Treasury Publishes New Business Advisory on Heightened Risk of Doing Business in Burma
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Reopens Comment Period for Pay Versus Performance
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Include Significant Treasury Markets Platforms Within Regulation ATS
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Enhance Private Fund Reporting
- Press Release: Kristin Snyder, Deputy Director of Division of Examinations, to Leave SEC
- Press Release: LizAnn Eisen Joins Division of Corporation Finance as Deputy Director, Disclosure Program
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
January 27, 2022
- Press Release: Indictment and Guilty Plea Entered in Iranian Export Case
- Press Release: Man Charged for Threatening Nevada State Election Worker
- Press Release: Blackstone Labs Founder Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Anabolic Steroids and Unlawful Dietary Supplements
- Press Release: Texas Biologist Indicted for Wildlife Trafficking
- Press Release: Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority to Make Significant Improvements to Jersey City's Municipal Sewer and Drinking Water Systems under Agreement with United States Government, Benefiting Underserved Communities
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative Inc. to Enforce the Rights of United States Army National Guard Member
- Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer
January 26, 2022
- Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Election Officials
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at Justice Counts Virtual Conference
- Press Release: Justice Department Establishes Initiative to Strengthen States' Use of Criminal Justice Data
- Press Release: DeepDotWeb Administrator Sentenced for Money Laundering Scheme
- Press Release: Canadian Man Charged with Production of Child Pornography and Extortion in Relation to Five Minor Victims
- Press Release: New York Man Pleads Guilty in Multi-Million Dollar Fraudulent Prize Notice Scheme
- Press Release: Superseding Indictment Charges New York Fisherman with Conspiracy, Fraud and Obstruction
- Press Release: Pharmacist Sentenced for $180 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Availability of Additional H-2B Visas for First Half of Fiscal Year
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Blog: Holocaust Remembrance Day – Vigilance, Values, Action
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Camp Atterbury, Indiana
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Proudly Presents January's Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)
- Press Release: Five Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled in 11 Hours (Texas)
- Press Release: El Paso CBP Seizes 243 Pounds of Pork Bologna (Texas)
- Press Release: San Diego CBP Officers Catch Fugitive Wanted for Attempted Murder (California)
- Press Release: Massachusetts Man is Second Traveler in a Week Arrested at Dulles Airport after CBP Officers Discover Illicit Narcotics Cache (Virginia)
- Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Seizes Two Shipments of Dangerous Controlled Substances Destined to NY and Chicago (Pennsylvania)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with South Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo
- Statement From USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the EU's Request For WTO Consultations with China
- Statement from USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on the WTO Arbitration Award Announcement in United States – Countervailing Duty Measures on Certain Products from China
- Advisory: USTR Joins Other Federal Agencies in Issuing Business Advisory on Burma Following Military Coup
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Deputy Secretary Graves, OPM Director Ahuja Host Virtual Roundtable with Representative Frederica Wilson on Equitable Hiring in the Federal Government
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Foreign Censorship Policies and Practices that Affect U.S. Businesses | USITC Releases First Report for Senate Finance Committee
- Press Release: USITC to Investigate Conditions of Competitiveness In Foreign Trade Zones
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuit Products and Devices Containing the Same
- Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Adalimumab, Processes for Manufacturing or Relating to Same, and Products Containing Same
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Finds Huge Surge in Consumer Reports about Losing Money to Scams Initiated Through Social Media
- Press Release: Remaining Defendants Banned from Providing Student Loan Debt Relief Services in Settlements with FTC
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Denies Ravi's Import Warehouse's Application for Review
- Press Release: FCC Acts to Empower Broadband Consumers Through Transparency
- Press Release: FCC Revokes China Unicom Americas' Telecom Services Authority
- Press Release: FCC Takes Action on Unlicensed White Space Device & Database Issues
- Press Release: FCC Announces Final Group of COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards
- Press Release: Deletion Of Items From January 27, 2022 Open Meeting
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Identifies Consumer Reporting Companies the Public Can Hold Accountable
- Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches Initiative to Save Americans Billions in Junk Fees
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: EXIM Chair's Council on China Competition Meets to Discuss Year-Ahead Outlook and Organize Recommendations
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Press Release: USDA Invests $1 Billion to Improve Community Infrastructure for People Living in Rural Towns Across the Country
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: In California Visit, Assistant Secretary Trujillo Highlights Infrastructure Law Investments in Water Management and Drought Mitigation
- Press Release: Interior Department Takes Action on Mineral Leases Improperly Renewed in the Watershed of the Boundary Waters Wilderness
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link to daily EPA press releases
Department of Transportation (USDOT)
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg & Second Gentleman Emhoff Announce New Safety Strategy
- Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces Comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report | November 2021 Numbers
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA, United Kingdom CAA Strengthen Collaboration
- Press Release: FAA Announces Super Bowl LVI Safety Plan
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Advisory: U.S. Department of Labor, Departments of Treasury, State, Commerce, Homeland Security, U.S. Trade Representative issue Burma business advisory
- Press Release: Court orders Norfolk staffing agency to pay more than $7.2M in back wages, damages to 1,105 aides, nurses after federal investigation, litigation
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of Secretary Becerra's Virtual Roundtable on State of Obesity and Nutrition Amid the Pandemic
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces 14.5 Million Americans Signed Up for Affordable Health Care During Historic Open Enrollment Period
- Press Release: CMS Commits Over $49 Million to Reduce Uninsured Rate Among Children and Boost Medicaid Enrollment Among Parents, Pregnant People
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Announces Landlord Incentives Cohort of 'Moving to Work' Demonstration
- Press Release: HUD Secretary Fudge, D.C. Mayor Bowser Participate in D.C. Point-in-Time Count
- Press Release: HUD Announces $4 Million Radon Testing Notice of Funding Opportunity
- Press Release: HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in December 2021
