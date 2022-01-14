This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers an update on his Administration's whole-of-government COVID-19 surge response; the Secretary of Defense and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also attend | South Court Auditorium

1:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with the Senate Democratic Caucus to discuss the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections | United States Capitol

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Thursday

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The White House

Statement by President Biden on the Consumer Price Index

Transcript: Press Briefing By Press Secretary Jen Psaki And National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, January 12, 2022

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Fact Sheet : Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open

: Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Races to Deploy Clean Energy that Creates Jobs and Lowers Costs (re: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: DOD Officials Say Service Members, Families Pay Price of Continuing Resolutions

Article: Agency Addresses Hypersonic Vehicle Detection, Satellite Survivability

Article: Film Director Oliver Stone Was a Soldier in Vietnam

Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 12, 2022

Contracts for January 12, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 13

Russia, Ukraine, NATO

January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert

January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

January 12: Transcript | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman at a Press Availability

January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Asia-Pacific

January 12: Statement | Study on the People's Republic of China's South China Sea Maritime Claims

January 12: Sanctions | United States Designates Entities and Individuals Linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) Weapons Programs

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Mark Suzman Chief Executive Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Mark Suzman Chief Executive Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Latin America and the Caribbean Bureau Assistant Administrator Marcela Escobari

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Jan. 19-21)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Democratic People's Republic of Korea Individuals Supporting Weapons of Mass Destruction and Ballistic Missile Programs

Sanctions List Updates: Non-proliferation Designations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Launches Statewide Disability Rights Investigation into South Carolina's Use of Adult Care Homes

Press Release: Amtrak Pays Over $2 Million to Individuals in Disability Settlement

Press Release: Florida Co-Owner of Clinical Trial Company Pleads Guilty to Obstructing FDA Inspection

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Announces Climate Change Professionals Program

Press Release: Immigration Help Available to Those Affected by Natural Disasters and Other Unforeseen Circumstances

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest U.S. Citizen with Two Outstanding Warrants (California)

Press Release: Fentanyl and Meth Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Convicted Murderers (Texas)

Press Release: Minnesota CBP Stops the Deadly Introduction of Bushmeat in the U.S. (Minnesota)

Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Stops Thousands of Fake IDs Leaving the U.S. (Ohio)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Seizes Dangerous Christmas Day Ketamine destined to Queens, N.Y. (Virginia)

Press Release: CBP and GSA Announce Reauthorization of Donation Acceptance Authority (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Institute for International and European Affairs Virtual Event

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Under Secretary of Economy, Luz Maria de la Mora

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister of International Trade David Morrison

Department of Commerce

Blog: New Commerce Initiatives for a Climate Ready Nation

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Strict Limits on Future Mergers by Dialysis Service Provider DaVita, Inc.

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Generic Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim Oral Suspension and Generic Dexamethasone Tablets

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Circulates New Data Breach Reporting Requirements

Press Release: Carr Holds Official Meeting with Taiwan Regulators

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests $9M to Expand Reach and Increase Adoption of Climate-Smart Practices

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Launches New Initiative From President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law To Modernize National Grid

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Accelerate Reviews of Clean Energy Proposals on Public Lands

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Historic Wind Energy Auction Offshore New York and New Jersey

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Amit Bose as 15th Senate-Confirmed Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Seeks Comments on Updates to Airport Noise Control and Compatibility Planning Guidance

Department of Labor

Report: Consumer Price Index

Press Release: Honolulu company to pay $1.4M to 171 security officers after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer illegally schemed to deny payment of overtime wages

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding opportunity to help veterans at risk of, or experiencing homelessness to return to workforce

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $126K for employees after federal court holds Connecticut home healthcare provider in contempt

Press Release: Three citrus farm labor contractors pay $76K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations of guest worker program

Department of Education

Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Increases COVID-19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of the Youth Behavioral Health Roundtable

