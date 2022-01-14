This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers an update on his Administration's whole-of-government COVID-19 surge response; the Secretary of Defense and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also attend | South Court Auditorium
1:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with the Senate Democratic Caucus to discuss the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections | United States Capitol
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Thursday
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Biden on the Consumer Price Index
- Transcript: Press Briefing By Press Secretary Jen Psaki And National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, January 12, 2022
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Races to Deploy Clean Energy that Creates Jobs and Lowers Costs (re: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: DOD Officials Say Service Members, Families Pay Price of Continuing Resolutions
- Article: Agency Addresses Hypersonic Vehicle Detection, Satellite Survivability
- Article: Film Director Oliver Stone Was a Soldier in Vietnam
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 12, 2022
- Contracts for January 12, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 13
Russia, Ukraine, NATO
- January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert
- January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts
- January 12: Transcript | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman at a Press Availability
- January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino
Asia-Pacific
- January 12: Statement | Study on the People's Republic of China's South China Sea Maritime Claims
- January 12: Sanctions | United States Designates Entities and Individuals Linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) Weapons Programs
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Mark Suzman Chief Executive Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Latin America and the Caribbean Bureau Assistant Administrator Marcela Escobari
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Jan. 19-21)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Democratic People's Republic of Korea Individuals Supporting Weapons of Mass Destruction and Ballistic Missile Programs
- Sanctions List Updates: Non-proliferation Designations
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Launches Statewide Disability Rights Investigation into South Carolina's Use of Adult Care Homes
- Press Release: Amtrak Pays Over $2 Million to Individuals in Disability Settlement
- Press Release: Florida Co-Owner of Clinical Trial Company Pleads Guilty to Obstructing FDA Inspection
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Announces Climate Change Professionals Program
- Press Release: Immigration Help Available to Those Affected by Natural Disasters and Other Unforeseen Circumstances
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest U.S. Citizen with Two Outstanding Warrants (California)
- Press Release: Fentanyl and Meth Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Convicted Murderers (Texas)
- Press Release: Minnesota CBP Stops the Deadly Introduction of Bushmeat in the U.S. (Minnesota)
- Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Stops Thousands of Fake IDs Leaving the U.S. (Ohio)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Seizes Dangerous Christmas Day Ketamine destined to Queens, N.Y. (Virginia)
- Press Release: CBP and GSA Announce Reauthorization of Donation Acceptance Authority (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Institute for International and European Affairs Virtual Event
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Under Secretary of Economy, Luz Maria de la Mora
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister of International Trade David Morrison
Department of Commerce
- Blog: New Commerce Initiatives for a Climate Ready Nation
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Strict Limits on Future Mergers by Dialysis Service Provider DaVita, Inc.
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Generic Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim Oral Suspension and Generic Dexamethasone Tablets
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Circulates New Data Breach Reporting Requirements
- Press Release: Carr Holds Official Meeting with Taiwan Regulators
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Invests $9M to Expand Reach and Increase Adoption of Climate-Smart Practices
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Launches New Initiative From President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law To Modernize National Grid
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Accelerate Reviews of Clean Energy Proposals on Public Lands
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Historic Wind Energy Auction Offshore New York and New Jersey
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link to daily EPA press releases
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Amit Bose as 15th Senate-Confirmed Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Seeks Comments on Updates to Airport Noise Control and Compatibility Planning Guidance
Department of Labor
- Report: Consumer Price Index
- Press Release: Honolulu company to pay $1.4M to 171 security officers after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer illegally schemed to deny payment of overtime wages
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding opportunity to help veterans at risk of, or experiencing homelessness to return to workforce
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $126K for employees after federal court holds Connecticut home healthcare provider in contempt
- Press Release: Three citrus farm labor contractors pay $76K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations of guest worker program
Department of Education
- Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Increases COVID-19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of the Youth Behavioral Health Roundtable
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.