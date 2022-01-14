This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

10:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers an update on his Administration's whole-of-government COVID-19 surge response; the Secretary of Defense and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also attend | South Court Auditorium

1:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets with the Senate Democratic Caucus to discuss the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections | United States Capitol

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Thursday

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Biden on the Consumer Price Index
  • Transcript: Press Briefing By Press Secretary Jen Psaki And National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, January 12, 2022
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Races to Deploy Clean Energy that Creates Jobs and Lowers Costs (re: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: DOD Officials Say Service Members, Families Pay Price of Continuing Resolutions
  • Article: Agency Addresses Hypersonic Vehicle Detection, Satellite Survivability
  • Article: Film Director Oliver Stone Was a Soldier in Vietnam
  • Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 12, 2022
  • Contracts for January 12, 2022

Department of State

Russia, Ukraine, NATO

  • January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert
  • January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts
  • January 12: Transcript | Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman at a Press Availability
  • January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

Asia-Pacific

  • January 12: Statement | Study on the People's Republic of China's South China Sea Maritime Claims
  • January 12: Sanctions | United States Designates Entities and Individuals Linked to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) Weapons Programs

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley
  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Mark Suzman Chief Executive Officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
  • Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Latin America and the Caribbean Bureau Assistant Administrator Marcela Escobari
  • Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Jan. 19-21)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Department of the Treasury

  • Sanctions: Treasury Targets Democratic People's Republic of Korea Individuals Supporting Weapons of Mass Destruction and Ballistic Missile Programs
  • Sanctions List Updates: Non-proliferation Designations

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Justice Department Launches Statewide Disability Rights Investigation into South Carolina's Use of Adult Care Homes
  • Press Release: Amtrak Pays Over $2 Million to Individuals in Disability Settlement
  • Press Release: Florida Co-Owner of Clinical Trial Company Pleads Guilty to Obstructing FDA Inspection

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Department of Homeland Security Announces Climate Change Professionals Program
  • Press Release: Immigration Help Available to Those Affected by Natural Disasters and Other Unforeseen Circumstances
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest U.S. Citizen with Two Outstanding Warrants (California)
  • Press Release: Fentanyl and Meth Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
  • Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Two Convicted Murderers (Texas)
  • Press Release: Minnesota CBP Stops the Deadly Introduction of Bushmeat in the U.S. (Minnesota)
  • Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Stops Thousands of Fake IDs Leaving the U.S. (Ohio)
  • Press Release: Dulles CBP Seizes Dangerous Christmas Day Ketamine destined to Queens, N.Y. (Virginia)
  • Press Release: CBP and GSA Announce Reauthorization of Donation Acceptance Authority (Washington, D.C.)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at Institute for International and European Affairs Virtual Event
  • Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Under Secretary of Economy, Luz Maria de la Mora
  • Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Virtual Meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister of International Trade David Morrison

Department of Commerce

  • Blog: New Commerce Initiatives for a Climate Ready Nation

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Strict Limits on Future Mergers by Dialysis Service Provider DaVita, Inc.
  • Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Generic Drug Marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights and Assets to Generic Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim Oral Suspension and Generic Dexamethasone Tablets

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chair Rosenworcel Circulates New Data Breach Reporting Requirements
  • Press Release: Carr Holds Official Meeting with Taiwan Regulators

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Invests $9M to Expand Reach and Increase Adoption of Climate-Smart Practices

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Launches New Initiative From President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law To Modernize National Grid

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration to Accelerate Reviews of Clean Energy Proposals on Public Lands
  • Press Release: Interior Department Announces Historic Wind Energy Auction Offshore New York and New Jersey

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Amit Bose as 15th Senate-Confirmed Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

  • Press Release: FAA Seeks Comments on Updates to Airport Noise Control and Compatibility Planning Guidance

Department of Labor

  • Report: Consumer Price Index
  • Press Release: Honolulu company to pay $1.4M to 171 security officers after U.S. Department of Labor finds employer illegally schemed to deny payment of overtime wages
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding opportunity to help veterans at risk of, or experiencing homelessness to return to workforce
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $126K for employees after federal court holds Connecticut home healthcare provider in contempt
  • Press Release: Three citrus farm labor contractors pay $76K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations of guest worker program

Department of Education

  • Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Increases COVID-19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Readout of the Youth Behavioral Health Roundtable

