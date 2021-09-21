On September 13, 2021, New York City began enforcing Executive Order No. 225 ("Key to NYC"), which requires individuals show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering certain indoor establishments. In this podcast, Kelly Cardin and Jessica Schild discuss the key requirements of the executive order, including exemptions and penalties. The speakers also address significant compliance considerations implicated by the New York City Human Rights Law.

