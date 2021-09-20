The use and acceptance of telehealth have grown substantially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, amplifying a prior trend of increasing use of remote technologies to deliver health care. Pandemic-related waivers, reimbursements and relaxations of existing rules that had restricted the use of telehealth have encouraged this growth. These developments have inevitably resulted in increased attention from government enforcers and private whistleblowers.

In a new white paper, Manatt Health examines the regulatory requirements and hurdles faced by those operating in the telehealth space, including drug prescribing, privacy and security, fraud and abuse, and credentialing laws. The paper also discusses why, in light of these significant regulatory requirements, telehealth providers must develop robust compliance programs and be prepared to investigate their own operations and employees when potential violations are discovered.

To read the full white paper, click here.

