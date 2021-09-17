James Sullivan spoke with Texas News Today about President Biden's COVID-19 vaccination obligations for companies with more than 100 employees. Still, large companies with hundreds or thousands of employees can "enhance compliance because they have a large talent department to ensure that employees are vaccinated or tested weekly," said James. "Many small employers aren't equipped to deal with these logistics," he adds, to get vaccinated or bear the cost of giving employees paid leave torecover from shots, as Biden's orders require.

To read more of this article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.