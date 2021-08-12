With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations on the rise, Philadelphia's Department of Public Health announced a new set of mask mandates. The following requirements will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on August 12, 2021:

Masks will be required indoors at all Philadelphia businesses and institutions that do not require vaccination for employees and patrons. If the business or institution does not require that everyone who enters be vaccinated, everyone on-site will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be required for indoor dining, unless the restaurant requires proof of vaccination for everyone (staff and patrons). If vaccination is not required for everyone that enters a restaurant, masks are to be worn by all patrons and staff the entire time while not seated and eating or drinking. Masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.

Additional information and guidance from city officials about these requirements, such as other applicable exceptions, should be forthcoming. Employers and businesses should closely monitor the city's website for updates about the new masking requirements and carefully review the new order, once published, to ensure compliance. As always, we encourage employers and businesses to seek legal counsel for questions relating to how COVID-19 mitigation measures may apply.

