On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for fully vaccinated individuals to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.
Pursuant to the new guidance, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of COVID-19. The CDC defines a person as "fully vaccinated" either two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series (such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) or two weeks after a single dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine).
The CDC has provided a map to illustrate levels of community transmission in each county across the United States. According to the CDC's map, most counties in Texas are in a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission.
In addition to updated mask guidance in areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission, the CDC recommends the following for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Wearing a mask regardless of the community transmission level if you have a weakened immune system or if you are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying medical condition.
- Getting tested within 3-5 days after exposure if you have been around someone who has COVID-19 even if you do not have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative and isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.
- Watching out for symptoms of COVID-19 especially if you have been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home until receipt of test results.
Originally published July 30, 2021
