On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance for fully vaccinated individuals to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Pursuant to the new guidance, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas with "substantial" and "high" transmission of COVID-19. The CDC defines a person as "fully vaccinated" either two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series (such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) or two weeks after a single dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine).

The CDC has provided a map to illustrate levels of community transmission in each county across the United States. According to the CDC's map, most counties in Texas are in a "substantial" or "high" level of community transmission.

In addition to updated mask guidance in areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission, the CDC recommends the following for fully vaccinated individuals:

Wearing a mask regardless of the community transmission level if you have a weakened immune system or if you are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying medical condition.

Getting tested within 3-5 days after exposure if you have been around someone who has COVID-19 even if you do not have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative and isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

Watching out for symptoms of COVID-19 especially if you have been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested and stay home until receipt of test results.

Originally published July 30, 2021

