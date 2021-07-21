As we updated just two weeks ago, Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health was strongly recommending that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public places. As of 11:59 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021, the LA County Public Health Officer has ordered that everyone in Los Angeles County, regardless of their vaccination status, will once again be required to wear masks in indoor public settings and businesses to protect against the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. The masking requirement is regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The order is found here. Companies with employees who work within the County of Los Angeles should contact experienced counsel with any questions.

