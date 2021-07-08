This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of vaccinations | Roosevelt Room
2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | South Court Auditorium
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Monday, July 2-5, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments. Also, the U.S. Federal Government was closed on Monday, in observance of America's Independence Day.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from COVID-19
- Remarks by President Biden on the June Jobs Report
- Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2020 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers
- Remarks by President Biden After Visiting King Orchards | Central Lake, Michigan
- Remarks by President Biden in a Naturalization Ceremony with Essential Workers and Military Service Members | White House
- Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 National Education Association Annual Meeting
- Statement of President Joe Biden on the Results of the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Military Plane Crash in the Philippines
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia
- Statement by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger on Reporting Kaseya Compromises
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, July 2, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations (DOD, State, Labor)
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Florida Emergency Declaration
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin
- Press Release: Independent Review Commission Recommendations on Countering Sexual Assault in the Military
- Publication: Recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military
- Publication: DOD Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Sexual Assaults Will No Longer be Prosecuted by Commanders
- Article: Austin Approves Plan to Transfer Authority, Retrograde Should be Done by End of August
- Article: Abrams Relinquishes Korea Commands to LaCamera
- Contracts for July 2, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 6
- July 6: Statement | Malawi National Day
- July 6: Statement | Comoros National Day
- July 5: Statement | Cabo Verde National Day
- July 5: Statement | Algeria National Day
- July 4: Statement | Venezuela National Day
- July 2: Sanctions | The United States Takes Further Actions against the Burmese Military Regime
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: On the Fourth of July
- Readout: Administrator Power Meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Stakeout Prior to a Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Officials and Family Members Connected to Burma's Military
- Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Iran-related Designations Removals; Non-proliferation Designations Removals
- Guidance: Removal of the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Issues Agenda for July 7 Meeting of Asset Management Advisory Committee
- Press Release: SEC Charges Hedge Fund Trader in Lucrative Front-Running Scheme
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Contract Rehabilitation Therapy Providers Agree to Pay $8.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to the Provision of Medically Unnecessary Therapy Services
- Press Release: Northern Ohio Health System Agrees to Pay Over $21 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Improper Payments to Referring Physicians
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Advisory: Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to Guatemala (July 6-7)
- Press Release: DHS, VA Announce Initiative to Support Noncitizen Service Members, Veterans, and Immediate Family Members
- Press Release: DHS releases Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization
- Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize 1,086 Tons of Cocaine Since Fiscal Year 2008 (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Three USBP Seizures Net Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth in One Hour (California)
- Press Release: Agents Rescue Distressed Migrant in High Heat Conditions (California)
- Press Release: Maritime Patrols Increase During Holiday Weekend (California)
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Two Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Agents locate 65 migrants in two stash houses (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Baltimore CBP Reminds Travelers that Marijuana Possession Still Violates Federal Law (Maryland)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida
- Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Florida
- Press Release: FEMA Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)
- Press Release: Deadline to Apply for Flooding Assistance from FEMA and SBA is August 2 (Louisiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating Independence Day
Department of Commerce
- Sanctions: Commerce Increases Restrictions on Burmese Military by Adding Four Entities to Entity List in Continued Response to the Recent Military Coup
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Charges Broadcom with Illegal Monopolization and Orders the Semiconductor Supplier to Cease its Anticompetitive Conduct
- Press Release: Operators of Business Opportunity Scheme That Falsely Promised Big Earnings will be Banned from Offering any Business or Investment Services, Under FTC Settlement
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Consumer Complaint Bulletin Highlights Consumers' Difficulties During Pandemic | July 1, 2021
- Press Release: As Federal Eviction Protections Come to an End, CFPB Warns Landlords and Consumer Reporting Agencies to Report Rental Information Accurately | July 1, 2021
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA and the City of Jackson, Mississippi, Reach Agreement to Improve Drinking Water and Protect Public Health
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the June Jobs Report
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of the Fifth COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 2, 2021
US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Defense COVID-19 webpage
- Department of State COVID-19 Travel Advisory webpage
- Office of Personnel Management COVID-19 webpage
- Food and Drug Administration COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Homeland Security Employee COVID-19 webpage
- Department of Labor COVID-19 webpage
- USAGov COVID-19 webpage
Non-USG COVID Webpages
Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
- Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker (tracks vaccine distribution in the United States)
- Coronavirus Resource Center
-
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.