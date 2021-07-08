This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of vaccinations | Roosevelt Room

2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | South Court Auditorium

Upcoming White House Visits:

  • July 15:  German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Monday, July 2-5, 2021

Note:  Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments. Also, the U.S. Federal Government was closed on Monday, in observance of America's Independence Day. 

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from COVID-19
  • Remarks by President Biden on the June Jobs Report
  • Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2020 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Remarks by President Biden After Visiting King Orchards | Central Lake, Michigan
  • Remarks by President Biden in a Naturalization Ceremony with Essential Workers and Military Service Members | White House
  • Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 National Education Association Annual Meeting
  • Statement of President Joe Biden on the Results of the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault
  • Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Military Plane Crash in the Philippines
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia
  • Statement by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger on Reporting Kaseya Compromises
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, July 2, 2021
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations (DOD, State, Labor)
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration
  • Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Florida Emergency Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin
  • Press Release: Independent Review Commission Recommendations on Countering Sexual Assault in the Military
  • Publication: Recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military
  • Publication: DOD Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
  • Article: Sexual Assaults Will No Longer be Prosecuted by Commanders
  • Article: Austin Approves Plan to Transfer Authority, Retrograde Should be Done by End of August
  • Article: Abrams Relinquishes Korea Commands to LaCamera
  • Contracts for July 2, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 6
  • July 6: Statement | Malawi National Day
  • July 6: Statement | Comoros National Day
  • July 5: Statement | Cabo Verde National Day
  • July 5: Statement | Algeria National Day
  • July 4: Statement | Venezuela National Day
  • July 2: Sanctions | The United States Takes Further Actions against the Burmese Military Regime

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: On the Fourth of July
  • Readout: Administrator Power Meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Stakeout Prior to a Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray

Department of the Treasury

  • Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz
  • Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Officials and Family Members Connected to Burma's Military
  • Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Iran-related Designations Removals; Non-proliferation Designations Removals
  • Guidance: Removal of the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Issues Agenda for July 7 Meeting of Asset Management Advisory Committee
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Hedge Fund Trader in Lucrative Front-Running Scheme

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Contract Rehabilitation Therapy Providers Agree to Pay $8.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to the Provision of Medically Unnecessary Therapy Services
  • Press Release: Northern Ohio Health System Agrees to Pay Over $21 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Improper Payments to Referring Physicians

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Advisory: Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to Guatemala (July 6-7)
  • Press Release: DHS, VA Announce Initiative to Support Noncitizen Service Members, Veterans, and Immediate Family Members
  • Press Release: DHS releases Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization
  • Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize 1,086 Tons of Cocaine Since Fiscal Year 2008 (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: Three USBP Seizures Net Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth in One Hour (California)
  • Press Release: Agents Rescue Distressed Migrant in High Heat Conditions (California)
  • Press Release: Maritime Patrols Increase During Holiday Weekend (California)
  • Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Two Smuggling Attempts (Texas)
  • Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Agents locate 65 migrants in two stash houses (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
  • Press Release: Baltimore CBP Reminds Travelers that Marijuana Possession Still Violates Federal Law (Maryland)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida
  • Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Florida
  • Press Release: FEMA Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)
  • Press Release: Deadline to Apply for Flooding Assistance from FEMA and SBA is August 2 (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating Independence Day

Department of Commerce

  • Sanctions: Commerce Increases Restrictions on Burmese Military by Adding Four Entities to Entity List in Continued Response to the Recent Military Coup

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Charges Broadcom with Illegal Monopolization and Orders the Semiconductor Supplier to Cease its Anticompetitive Conduct
  • Press Release: Operators of Business Opportunity Scheme That Falsely Promised Big Earnings will be Banned from Offering any Business or Investment Services, Under FTC Settlement

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Consumer Complaint Bulletin Highlights Consumers' Difficulties During Pandemic | July 1, 2021
  • Press Release: As Federal Eviction Protections Come to an End, CFPB Warns Landlords and Consumer Reporting Agencies to Report Rental Information Accurately | July 1, 2021

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA and the City of Jackson, Mississippi, Reach Agreement to Improve Drinking Water and Protect Public Health
  • Link:  Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the June Jobs Report

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Readout of the Fifth COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.