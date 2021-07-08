This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of vaccinations | Roosevelt Room

2:45 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program | South Court Auditorium

Upcoming White House Visits:

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Monday, July 2-5, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments. Also, the U.S. Federal Government was closed on Monday, in observance of America's Independence Day.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from COVID-19

Remarks by President Biden on the June Jobs Report

Remarks by President Biden Honoring the 2020 World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers

Remarks by President Biden After Visiting King Orchards | Central Lake, Michigan

Remarks by President Biden in a Naturalization Ceremony with Essential Workers and Military Service Members | White House

Remarks by President Biden at the 2021 National Education Association Annual Meeting

Statement of President Joe Biden on the Results of the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assault

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Military Plane Crash in the Philippines

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia

Statement by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger on Reporting Kaseya Compromises

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, July 2, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Seven Key Nominations (DOD, State, Labor)

Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Florida Emergency Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin

Press Release: Independent Review Commission Recommendations on Countering Sexual Assault in the Military

Publication: Recommendations from the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military

Publication: DOD Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Sexual Assaults Will No Longer be Prosecuted by Commanders

Article: Austin Approves Plan to Transfer Authority, Retrograde Should be Done by End of August

Article: Abrams Relinquishes Korea Commands to LaCamera

Contracts for July 2, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, July 6

July 6: Statement | Malawi National Day

July 6: Statement | Comoros National Day

July 5: Statement | Cabo Verde National Day

July 5: Statement | Algeria National Day

July 4: Statement | Venezuela National Day

July 2: Sanctions | The United States Takes Further Actions against the Burmese Military Regime

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: On the Fourth of July

Readout: Administrator Power Meeting with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Stakeout Prior to a Briefing on Ethiopia and the Situation in Tigray

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Officials and Family Members Connected to Burma's Military

Sanctions List Updates: Burma-related Designations; Iran-related Designations Removals; Non-proliferation Designations Removals

Guidance: Removal of the International Criminal Court-Related Sanctions Regulations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Agenda for July 7 Meeting of Asset Management Advisory Committee

Press Release: SEC Charges Hedge Fund Trader in Lucrative Front-Running Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Contract Rehabilitation Therapy Providers Agree to Pay $8.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to the Provision of Medically Unnecessary Therapy Services

Press Release: Northern Ohio Health System Agrees to Pay Over $21 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Improper Payments to Referring Physicians

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Advisory: Secretary Mayorkas to Travel to Guatemala (July 6-7)

Press Release: DHS, VA Announce Initiative to Support Noncitizen Service Members, Veterans, and Immediate Family Members

Press Release: DHS releases Interagency Strategy for Promoting Naturalization

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize 1,086 Tons of Cocaine Since Fiscal Year 2008 (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Three USBP Seizures Net Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth in One Hour (California)

Press Release: Agents Rescue Distressed Migrant in High Heat Conditions (California)

Press Release: Maritime Patrols Increase During Holiday Weekend (California)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Interdict Two Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Agents locate 65 migrants in two stash houses (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Baltimore CBP Reminds Travelers that Marijuana Possession Still Violates Federal Law (Maryland)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

Press Release: FEMA Cost Share Adjustment Grants More Emergency Aid for Florida

Press Release: FEMA Determination Letters Can Help You Find Disaster Assistance Answers (West Virginia)

Press Release: Deadline to Apply for Flooding Assistance from FEMA and SBA is August 2 (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating Independence Day

Department of Commerce

Sanctions: Commerce Increases Restrictions on Burmese Military by Adding Four Entities to Entity List in Continued Response to the Recent Military Coup

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Charges Broadcom with Illegal Monopolization and Orders the Semiconductor Supplier to Cease its Anticompetitive Conduct

Press Release: Operators of Business Opportunity Scheme That Falsely Promised Big Earnings will be Banned from Offering any Business or Investment Services, Under FTC Settlement

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release : CFPB Consumer Complaint Bulletin Highlights Consumers' Difficulties During Pandemic | July 1, 2021

Press Release: As Federal Eviction Protections Come to an End, CFPB Warns Landlords and Consumer Reporting Agencies to Report Rental Information Accurately | July 1, 2021

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA and the City of Jackson, Mississippi, Reach Agreement to Improve Drinking Water and Protect Public Health

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the June Jobs Report

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of the Fifth COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 2, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

