Parsons Behle & Latimer attorneys celebrated the culmination of more than five years of work at the ribbon cutting of client D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments' (DESRI) Elektron Solar Project (Elektron Solar) – one of the largest renewable energy project in the state of Utah. The project will provide clean energy to Salt Lake City, Park City, Summit County, Utah Valley University and Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort – all key stakeholders in making this project a success. Elektron Solar has 20- and 25-year power purchase agreements with PacifiCorp under Rocky Mountain Power's Schedule 34.

J.D. Kesler, lead project attorney for Parsons, says, "It is incredibly gratifying to see all the work of the past years come together in this project for our client DESRI. Renewable energy projects such as Elektron Solar are imperative to provide a sustainable future for the people of Utah and our future generations. Parsons has touched nearly every renewable energy project across the state in one phase of development or another. These are extremely rewarding projects to be part of, and we are very happy for our client's success."

In 2019, Parsons' attorneys were instrumental in the acquisition of Elektron Solar, LLC in its early stages by DESRI from ENYO Energy. The acquisition included four other entities around Utah including: Castle Solar, LLC; Rocket Solar, LLC; Steel Solar, LLC; and Horseshoe Solar, LLC. After the acquisition, Parsons' attorneys assisted DESRI in all legal aspects of development of these projects, including, in part, obtaining Ready for Reuse Determinations; agreements with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to mitigate for Raptor Prey Habitat; real property agreements of crossings and access; county conditional use permits and similar approvals; financing, including construction, tax equity and final project financing; and acquisition and permitting of water.

Elektron Solar is an 80-megawatt solar farm located in Toole County's Skull Valley on land leased from the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration of the State of Utah (SITLA). Elektron Solar contains approximately 175,000 solar panels and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 19,700 homes each year, according to metrics provided by the Environmental Protection Agency. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who spoke at the ribbon cutting, said," This is the largest renewable energy initiative Salt Lake City has ever been a part of. This 80-megawatt solar farm will support Salt Lake City in achieving net-100% renewable electricity by 2030 — an ambitious goal, but one of our most important priorities as a city."

The Elektron Solar project is unique for its collaboration between cities, counties, two ski resorts, a university, utility companies and federal land agencies.

Originally published by Utah Business Magazine 29 June 2024

