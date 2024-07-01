Alternative Power Plays: EPRI: A Driving Force In Clean Energy Goals

Electric vehicles have long been seen as one of the biggest ways society can fundamentally move towards the fulfillment of clean energy goals—as long as they can truly go mainstream. This organization thinks it knows how to make that happen by 2030.On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Alan Seltzer and John Povilatis welcome Britta Gross, Director of Transportation at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). EPRI is an independent, non-profit energy R&D organization that works across government and multiple industries to help the energy sector identify issues and technology gaps, as well as find solutions to the challenges of maintaining the reliability, the resilience, and the sustainability of the electric grid.Britta breaks down the EVs To Scale initiative and its three pillars: building widespread confidence in EVs, redesigning electric grid systems to support EV loads, and facilitating EV innovation through cross collaboration between industries. She emphasizes the importance of transparency and smart charging in utility planning for electric vehicles. Britta also highlights the success of the EV To Scale 2030 initiative, citing increased confidence in data and utilities embedding the data into forecasting models.

