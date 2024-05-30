On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, we welcome a very special guest, Dr. Sunita Satyapal, Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Office. She manages the DOE Hydrogen.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, we welcome a very special guest, Dr. Sunita Satyapal, Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Office. She manages the DOE Hydrogen Program's activities across multiple offices and oversees $1.6 billion in hydrogen and fuel cell research, development, demonstration, and deployment inside the office. She also manages over $9.5 billion in other hydrogen efforts across the DOE.

Dr. Satyapal joins hosts Alan Selter and John Povilaitis to examine the prospect of hydrogen as a renewable energy source and its significance in meeting decarbonization targets. During the episode, Dr. Satyapal explains hydrogen's versatility and capacity to handle issues in a variety of fields, including heavy-duty transportation and industrial uses. The group highlights how the current commercial availability of hydrogen, combined with developing technology, would indicate an increasing demand for clean hydrogen. The conversation later focuses on the Biden administration's efforts to increase hydrogen use while lowering costs through scaling and innovation.

To learn more about the advancements of hydrogen use in the energy space, visit: www.hydrogen.energy.gov

