Energy Transition And Infrastructure At Jones Day

Introduction

As one of the world's largest global law firms, Jones Day brings together multidisciplinary teams to provide cutting-edge advice on Energy Transition and Infrastructure to clients in their worldwide operations.

Combining transactional, regulatory, and litigation strengths, we represent clients in a wide range of Energy Transition and Infrastructure matters, assembling teams across the globe to work closely with our Energy and ESG practices in providing comprehensive advice no matter where the transaction may be.

Energy Transition

As our clients increasingly focus on Energy Transition and decarbonization of operations, our Energy Practice has evolved, making Jones Day one of the leading firms advising on carbon capture; renewable energy; renewable fuels; waste to energy; electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; and battery electric storage, including microgrid and the use of electric vehicles in utility load and back-up power use cases.

We provide clients with advice on a number of sustainable finance transactions including: Virtual Power Purchase Agreements ("VPPA"s), Corporate Power Purchase Agreements ("CPPA"s), on-site and off-site renewable energy projects, sleeved retail energy transactions, structured carbon transactions, and other similar transactions involving projects located around the world, including the United States, European Union, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Our experience related to growing areas of hydrogen infrastructure and hydrogen automotive, as well as our cutting-edge experience with structuring hydrogen transactions to account for their carbon intensity/carbon footprint, helps us stand out as the market-leading firm in these areas.

Infrastructure

We have worked on all aspects of infrastructure projects and related financings. For years, Jones Day has been consistently active in public-private infrastructure transactions ("P3") around the world, representing sponsors, lenders, investors, and governmental entities in these transactions. We have a strong focus on energy transition projects including those with P3 and risk-sharing elements to achieve carbon reduction goals and utilize cutting-edge technologies; we are also very active in large-scale transportation (toll roads, airports, trains, and ports), social infrastructure (from hospitals, sports facilities, and public buildings to higher education projects), and digital infrastructure representing various transaction participants.

In addition to P3 transactions, Jones Day advises developers and financing entities in all aspects of infrastructure development. Our understanding of the development approach, ownership structure, and project financing plans, together with our experience with relevant project agreements, allows us to cost effectively manage all elements of the transaction process.

As part of the Infrastructure team, we have lawyers who focus on construction and concession disputes (including fiduciary duties) which can arise as part of the development of largescale projects.

Our Infrastructure team seamlessly draws on the expertise of Firm lawyers in disciplines such as Antitrust, Real Estate, Financial Markets, M&A, Construction, Energy, Labor & Employment, Global Disputes, Government Regulation, Private Equity, Tax, and Environmental. Our attorneys provide creative and innovative solutions to assist our clients in extracting additional value from each transaction and in overcoming the challenges inherent in developing, acquiring, and financing large-scale infrastructure projects.

