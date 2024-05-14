The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued final interpretive guidance to define the term "foreign entity of concern," which will help to strengthen the development of domestic and friend-shored battery materials processing and manufacturing. The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have also released final regulations regarding the clean vehicle provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Podesta is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart in May to discuss climate cooperation amidst growing U.S. trade policies aimed at countering China's dominance in electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery production and critical mineral supply chains.

