ARTICLE
14 May 2024

This Week's Climate Policy Update

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Contributor
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore
The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued final interpretive guidance to define the term "foreign entity of concern," which will help to strengthen the development of domestic and friend-shored battery...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Kenneth John Markowitz
Photo of Stacey H. Mitchell
Photo of Christopher Treanor
Photo of Richard Coppola
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued final interpretive guidance to define the term "foreign entity of concern," which will help to strengthen the development of domestic and friend-shored battery materials processing and manufacturing. The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have also released final regulations regarding the clean vehicle provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Podesta is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart in May to discuss climate cooperation amidst growing U.S. trade policies aimed at countering China's dominance in electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery production and critical mineral supply chains.

To read Akin's most recent climate policy update, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kenneth John Markowitz
Kenneth John Markowitz
Photo of Stacey H. Mitchell
Stacey H. Mitchell
Photo of Christopher Treanor
Christopher Treanor
Photo of Richard Coppola
Richard Coppola
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

This Week's Climate Policy Update

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More