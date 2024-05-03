A Note from the Editors
- Legal Feature:
Mintz advises on essential annual actions for start-up boards at the end of their fiscal years. Read here.
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature AtmosZero, which recently announced the close of a $21 million Series A funding round co-led by our client The Engine Ventures, a fund committed to helping build and scale companies that are unlocking opportunities in climate change. Read here.
- M&A Spotlight:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Washington Update:
Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including final US Department of Energy (DOE) rules setting new clean energy targets for federal buildings and simplifying National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules for some projects, final EPA rules aimed at cutting pollution from fossil fuel–fired power plants, a DOE report addressing commercialization of offshore wind, and $54 million in federal funding for electric mobility. Read here.
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including Greentown Labs' upcoming Go Build Startup Showcase event, Circular Economy in the Buildings Sector, and the MA Tech 16 gathering of innovators. Learn more here.
- ELM Earth Night 2024:
During this pivotal year for climate action, the Environmental League of Massachusetts is bringing together energy sector stakeholders from across the Commonwealth for Earth Night 2024. Business and civic leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates will gather at Fenway Park on May 9 to recognize local eco champions and form strategies for turning climate goals into results. Learn more here.
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts. Learn more here.
