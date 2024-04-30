Eyes on Energy Tax Update is a regular publication of the Holland & Knight Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team that provides highlights of important developments. The Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team also issues more in-depth publications on certain developments. To subscribe to these publications, please add yourself to our Renewable Energy list.

The first quarter of 2024 saw continued developments as a result of the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), as well as developments in significant court cases and announcements from federal agencies. Below, we summarize the updates from the quarter.

IRS Rulings and Guidance

The IRS also provided guidance regarding securitization transactions of regulated utilities, releasing Rev. Proc. 2024-15, which updates and modifies Rev. Proc. 2005-62 to reflect the evolution of securitization transactions undertaken by regulated public utilities. Rev. Proc. 2024-15 addresses both issues and allows state-created agencies not owned by utilities to issue the qualified debt instruments and for repayments to be made at least annually. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "IRS Updates and Modernizes Rules Governing Utility Securitizations," March 5, 2024.)

Key Case

A U.S. Tax Court decision entered in 23rd Chelsea Associates LLC v. Commissioner on Feb. 20, 2024, held that bond issuance and related financing costs incurred in connection with the development of a low-income housing tax credit project are includible in eligible basis, regardless of whether the bonds are taxable or tax-exempt. The decision is important for taxpayers claiming the Section 48 ITC, which, like the low-income housing tax credit, is based on the qualifying basis of the eligible energy property. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "U.S. Tax Court Holds Bond Financing Costs Are Includible in LIHTC Basis," March 21, 2024.)

