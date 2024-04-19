On this episode of the Powered of Foley podcast, we are joined by partner Robert Sarfatis in our Dallas office and partner Kyle Hayes in our New York office, who are regularly advising clients in the development, financing and sale of facilities utilizing renewable natural gas ("RNG"). Today, we'll unpack the primary attributes of an RNG project, the value proposition of this technology in the broader energy transition discussion, and we'll get into the weeds of some of the project development and due diligence challenges that sponsors must overcome to get their projects to commercial operation.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Energy Current.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.