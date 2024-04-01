Milbank LLP Global Project, Energy & Infrastructure Finance partners John Dewar and Matthew Brown discuss the energy transition with Legal Business in "On the Horns of a Trilemma," an article that asks today's "power pundits" for their views on the struggle to balance the three competing imperatives of energy transition, security and affordability.

"The push to the energy transition has been the most disruptive change in the energy market in decades," says Mr. Dewar, noted in the article as a Legal 500 Hall of Famer in the power space.

Regarding funding, Mr. Brown comments that "financing structures have had to change significantly to account for the unique aspects of these projects, including to address technology and offtake considerations." He adds that "there are now a very large number of entities that have raised multiple funds that are sizeable and aimed squarely at deployment across the energy transition sector."

Read "On the Horns of a Trilemma."

