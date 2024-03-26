On Feb. 27, 2024, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Indian Energy announced $50 million in funding to deploy clean energy projects on tribal lands. Individual awards for clean energy projects will range from $100,000 to $5 million, depending on the area of interest. The DOE anticipates making 10 to 20 awards during this round.
Eligible projects (“Areas of Interest”) include:
- installation of clean energy generating systems and/or energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings;
- deployment of community-scale clean energy generating systems or community energy storage deployment;
- installation of integrated energy systems for autonomous operation (independent of the traditional centralized electric power grid) to power a single or multiple essential tribal buildings during emergency situations or a substantial number of essential tribal buildings for tribal community resilience; or
- to power unelectrified tribal buildings through integrated energy systems or energy infrastructure.
For this grant opportunity, the DOE will require a 20% recipient cost share. However, the DOE may allow a reduced cost share down to 10% based on poverty rate and median household income of the tribal community relative to the statewide median household income.
Applications are due May 30, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.