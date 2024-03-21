The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ("BOEM") recently announced the finalization of a Wind Energy Area ("WEA") in the Gulf of Maine. According to BOEM's press release, the Final WEA "has the potential to support generation of 32 GW of clean energy, surpassing current state goals for offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine: 10 GW for Massachusetts and 3 GW for Maine."



The finalization of the WEA represents a critical next step in the multi-year BOEM process to identify areas in the Gulf of Maine suitable for the development of offshore wind energy. BOEM indicates that, because the Final WEA surpasses current state goals for offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, the larger area will allow them to "consider additional deconfliction, while also supporting the region's renewable energy goals and the potential for multiple lease sales, as BOEM continues to evaluate a phased leasing approach."

The 2-million-acre Final WEA features water depths ranging from 450 to 800 feet. These depths are considerably greater than those where fixed-foundation offshore wind turbines are commonly deployed, indicating a high likelihood that floating offshore wind turbine technology will be featured in future commercial developments in the Final WEA.



The likelihood of floating technology deployment in the Gulf of Maine is further strengthened by the potential that BOEM could provide floating offshore wind-specific bidding credits in future lease sales, representing up to 25% of a total bid. Bidding credits have been used in recent lease sales to facilitate the development of the domestic offshore wind supply chain and workforce training and to provide compensation to mitigate potential impacts.



The Final WEA ranges from ~20-90 miles off the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The total size of the Final WEA is approximately 40% smaller than the Draft WEA announced in October 2023. BOEM said it received more than 300 public comments on the Draft WEA and that the Final WEA "avoids important areas for lobster fishing, North Atlantic right whale habitat, and other important fishing areas and habitats. Additionally, in response to initial conversations with Tribal Nations located within Maine, the WEA strives to avoid a majority of the historical and present-day fishing grounds of those Tribes."



As a next step, BOEM will publish an announcement in the Federal Register stating its intent to prepare an environmental assessment of potential leasing activities in the Final WEA. The announcement will also open a 30-day public comment window.



BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said BOEM "is committed to maintaining strong collaboration with the states of Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire" and remains "dedicated to engaging with Tribal governments, federal and state agencies, ocean stakeholders, coastal communities, and all interested parties as we progress through our environmental review."



We'll continue to monitor offshore wind activity in the Gulf of Maine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.