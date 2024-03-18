The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved its long-awaited climate disclosure rule this week while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its latest iteration of its power plant carbon regulation. In Washington, lawmakers passed a bill to make the state's cap-and-trade system compatible with California and Quebec's mechanisms. Finally, an International Energy Agency report detailed that global CO 2 emissions hit an all-time high in 2023.

