On this episode of the Powered by Foley podcast, we are joined by partners James De Vellis and Chris King. James and Chris are members of the firm's Energy Sector and focus their practice on helping clients protect their intellectual property and strategically position clients' IP assets for future innovation and growth. We'll address key IP considerations and opportunities and best practices in the evolving energy sector.

If you want to dig deeper on IP issues in innovative energy technologies, check out a recent article for Law360 by James De Vellis on IP issues in the hydrogen sector.

IP Challenges in the Energy Transition

