On this episode, Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome David Arfin, CEO and co-founder of NineDot Energy.

NineDot is a true innovator in the urban energy space. The company is developing and implementing clean energy business models for New York City. Evolving from a fuel cell project company started in 2015, NineDot was created in 2021 to build community-scale energy systems that support a more resilient electric grid and deliver economic savings, all while reducing carbon emissions.

The episode gets into how solar energy can work in a big (shadowy) city like New York, the ins and outs of battery storage in urban areas, and what the future of renewable energy in cities may need to look like in order to work in what can be a complex energy and regulatory environment.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

