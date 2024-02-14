A large number of key players in the renewable energy industry kicked off their 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Annual Infocast Projects & Money event. Attendees at the event included representatives from a number of energy project developers, advisors, construction contractors and capital providers, including private equity as well as financial institutions. Foley Team Members Tom Hoffmann, John Klusaritz, Natalie Neals, Sunita Paknikar and Darin Lowder attended from the Washington DC and Milwaukee Offices. Foley's reception on January 18 was attended by over 75 clients, friends and attendees.

Foley partner Darin Lowder moderated a panel "The State of Project Finance – View from the C-Suite". The panel, which included representatives from EDP Renewables, Soltage, insurer Aon and Banyan Infrastructure, provided insight into various issues facing leaders in the renewables space including those related to project pipelines, dealmaking activity in light of changing interest rates, the increasing use of tax credit insurance products, the impact of regional banking crises on project finance markets, tax credit transfer issues, and the cost of capital's effect on labor and project delivery.

Other panels included those analyzing IRA incentives, evaluating US Power Markets, and providing lender and developer perspectives on financing outlooks for the coming year with respect to various technologies, and the current state of the tax equity market, including the new world of tax credit transfers (which Foley has extensively covered in a blog post here).

Foley attorneys also plan to attend the Infocast Solar & Wind Finance and Investment Summit, taking place March 11-13 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Reach out to any of the authors to coordinate visits during this upcoming conference.

