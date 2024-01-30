Eyes on Energy Tax Update is a quarterly publication of the Holland & Knight Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team that provides highlights of important developments. The Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team also issues more in-depth publications on certain developments. To subscribe to these publications, please add yourself to our Renewable Energy list.

The fourth quarter of 2023 featured a flurry of activity by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS over proposed regulations to numerous sections of the Internal Revenue Code regarding tax and other credits, as well as developments in significant court cases and announcements from federal agencies. Below, we summarize the updates you need to know.

Treasury Department and IRS Guidance

The following new guidance was issued regarding the treatment of taxes in ratemaking.

In PLR 202350001, the IRS determined that under the normalization consistency rules, a regulated public utility must eliminate its ADIT upon a condemnation of its public utility property subject to IRC Sec. 1033. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Condemned to Lose Your ADIT?" Oct. 18, 2023.)

The Missouri Public Service Commission held that a utility is entitled to collect income tax expense notwithstanding net operating losses in the test year. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Public Utility Commission Rules Taxpayer Entitled to Collect Tax Expense, Notwithstanding NOLs," Nov. 8, 2023.)

The IRS also released information regarding the sustainable aviation fuel credits allowed under Section 6427.

In CCA 202346014, the IRS confirmed that while it normally doesn't owe interest on sustainable aviation fuel credits under Section 6427(e)(1), there is an exception under Section 6427(i)(3) for claims not paid after 45 days where two criteria are met.

Other Energy Updates

Key Cases

In Alta Wind I Owner Lessor C v. United States, No. 13-402, 2023 WL 8876214 (Fed. Cl. Dec. 23, 2023), the U.S. Court of Federal Claims affirmed its denial of summary judgment on whether cash grants under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and the indemnities associated with them are separate assets for purposes of Section 1060 of the Internal Revenue Code in a suit filed by Alta wind farm facility owners that alleged the government underpaid them in energy grants.

In Site Solar (FEDOK) III LLC v. Commissioner, No. 19733-23, the taxpayers filed a petition for redetermination of deficiency, stating that the IRS erred in decreasing the basis of the taxpayer's energy property.

In Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining & Marketing, LLC v. United States, No. 22-1834 (Fed. Cir. 3, 2024), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the Court of Federal Claims and denied the taxpayer refunds for excise taxes paid on fuel mixtures because the fuel mixtures of butane and gasoline did not qualify as an "alternative fuel mixture" under Section 6426.

