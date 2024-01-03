The Internal Revenue Service today released much anticipated proposed regulations with respect to the Section 45V tax credit for the production of clean hydrogen, which we expect will generate significant comments. The Foley team is working through these proposed regulations, and will prepare and distribute a summary of our analysis when that review is complete. The proposed regulations are available here. We look forward to working with our clients and all interested parties to navigate these regulations.

