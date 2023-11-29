The tax code underwent historic changes with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"), perhaps most notably with changes permitting the direct transfer of various energy tax credits to tax credit buyers. On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are pleased to bring you a replay of a webinar that Foley's Energy Finance Team hosted on November 9, 2023, addressing tax credit transfers under IRA and debt structures that are evolving from traditional tax equity structures to address the concerns of tax credit buyers, lenders, and project sponsors. Foley partner Darin Lowder moderated the panel discussion that featured Adam Schurle, Tori Roessler, and Lynn Parins.

