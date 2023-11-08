The Department of Energy (DOE) invested $1.3 billion to construct three power lines across six states to bolster United States electric grids, although a recent DOE report indicates that greater expansion may be necessary. On the state level, New Jersey policymakers are hesitant about Gov. Phil Murphy's (D-NJ) plan to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Finally, the European Union (EU) has stressed that it will not accept the Conference of Parties 28 (COP 28) outcome should the discussions only address less contentious topics.

