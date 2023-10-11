Long-term energy storage is needed in addition to intermittent renewable energy sources in order to achieve a fully decarbonized grid, and development of long-term energy storage facilities will become increasingly important in the next several decades as states like California strive to phase out the use of fossil fuels. Storage options include batteries, thermal, or mechanical systems.

Renewables Surge Underscores Long-Term Storage Modeling Need

"With the growing national need for electricity and to ensure organizations optimize the use of intermittent renewables such as wind and solar, so too has the need arisen to better understand long-duration energy storage . . . energy storage plays a fundamental role in achieving a fully decarbonized energy grid."

1375956a.jpg

This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal advice.