United States:
Role Of Energy Storage In Achieving A Decarbonized Grid
11 October 2023
Reed Smith
Long-term energy storage is needed in addition to intermittent
renewable energy sources in order to achieve a fully decarbonized
grid, and development of long-term energy storage facilities will
become increasingly important in the next several decades as states
like California strive to phase out the use of fossil fuels.
Storage options include batteries, thermal, or mechanical
systems.
Renewables Surge Underscores Long-Term Storage
Modeling Need
"With the growing national need for electricity and to
ensure organizations optimize the use of intermittent renewables
such as wind and solar, so too has the need arisen to better
understand long-duration energy storage . . . energy storage plays
a fundamental role in achieving a fully decarbonized energy
grid."
