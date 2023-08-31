Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Issues Landmark Order to Improve Generator Interconnection Processes Across the US. Read here.
- Legal Feature: Greenwashing Class Action Litigation: An Emerging Risk for Companies' Claims of Sustainability. Read here.
- Client Feature: This month, we are excited to feature Aeroseal, a climate-tech company offering a patented and innovative solution that reduces energy leaks in buildings. Read here.
- Client Spotlight: Congratulations to our client, Yard Stick, a pioneering soil carbon measurement technology company, for raising $10.6 million in a Series A financing! Read here.
- M&A Activity: Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Washington Update: Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including new proposals from the DOE for new energy efficiency standards for water heaters and a new DOE Voucher Program to support organizations bringing innovative energy technologies to market. Read here.
- IP Updates: Read the latest energy and sustainability IP updates. Read here.
- Litigation Updates: Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Event Highlights: Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the Dynamo Energy Transition Summit: Climate Week 2023. Learn more here.
- Energy Funding Matrix: ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts. Learn more here.
