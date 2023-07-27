A Note from the Editors

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature: New ESG Requirements for Banks that Hold Public Funds May Raise Challenging Compliance Issues. Read here.

New ESG Requirements for Banks that Hold Public Funds May Raise Challenging Compliance Issues. Read here. Client Feature: This month, we are excited to feature CubicPV, a leading innovator in solar manufacturing. Read here.

This month, we are excited to feature CubicPV, a leading innovator in solar manufacturing. Read here. New Member Spotlight: Mintz Adds Prominent Energy Regulatory and Transactional Attorney Steven Shparber in DC. Read here.

Mintz Adds Prominent Energy Regulatory and Transactional Attorney Steven Shparber in DC. Read here. M&A Activity: Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here. Washington Update: Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including the release of the United States Energy and Employment Report 2023 and of the US Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office's notice of intent to invest $2 billion to accelerate domestic manufacturing of electrified vehicles. Read here.

Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including the release of the United States Energy and Employment Report 2023 and of the US Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Office's notice of intent to invest $2 billion to accelerate domestic manufacturing of electrified vehicles. Read here. Litigation Updates: Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.

Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space. Read here. Event Highlights: Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including an upcoming MCEC webinar, "Powering the Future: A Massachusetts Clean Energy Workforce Needs Assessment." Learn more here.

Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including an upcoming MCEC webinar, "Powering the Future: A Massachusetts Clean Energy Workforce Needs Assessment." Learn more here. Energy Funding Matrix: ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts. Learn more here.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.