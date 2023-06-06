Powered by Foley Podcast: Episode 6

Offtake agreements, supply contracts, and EPC agreements are essential components to any energy project. And striking the right balance between stakeholders, plus financing parties, can be a complex and delicate process. On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by Morten Lund who recently joined Foley's Energy Team, to discuss tips for approaching project structuring and contract negotiations and navigating an ever-changing supply chain environment.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

