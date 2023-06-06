A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature: Texas Legislators Propose Onerous Permitting Requirements for Wind and Solar Renewable Energy Facilities. Read here.
- Client Feature: This month, we are excited to feature Xendee, which offers a microgrid decision support platform used to certify the resilience and bankability of distributed energy systems. Read here.
- Client Award Spotlight: Congratulations to our client, ZwitterCo, for being named the 2023 Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year — one of the 2023 Global Water Awards. Read here.
- M&A Activity: Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Washington Update: Read the latest energy policy updates coming out of the Capitol, including new commitments to President Biden's EV acceleration challenge and the convening of leaders of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Read here.
- Litigation Updates: Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space. Read here.
- Event Highlights: Don't miss this month's exciting events, and learn about Post Script Media's upcoming inaugural conference, Transition AI: Boston. Learn more here.
- Energy Funding Matrix: ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts. Learn more here.
