Foley recently sponsored the eleventh annual Renewable Energy Summit in Madison, Wisconsin. The event's 2023 theme was "Sizing Up the Clean Energy Transformation." Approximately 600 people attended the conference either in person or virtually. Attendees at the event included representatives from state and local government, including Jennifer Bumgarner from the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs, financial institutions, energy project developers and advisors, and renewable energy tech companies. Speakers at the event highlighted the recent enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and took a close look at the forces unleashed by this landmark law and its impact on Wisconsin's energy landscape.

The summit convened renewable energy developers, equipment manufacturers, financing parties, consultants, advocates and policy makers to discuss recent developments in the renewable energy industry in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest, as this part of the country continues to see increased project development and attention. Speakers continued to highlight the significant year-over-year growth of the renewables market in this region, particularly for utility-scale solar in Wisconsin. Further, the summit highlighted the significant work happening in this region with respect to the IRA. See here and here for Foley's recent highlights of these trends.

Foley Partner Adam Schurle spoke on the panel, "IRA in Wisconsin", alongside Keith Reopelle, Maria Redmond, and Robin Lisowski. The panel discussed the benefits of the IRA with particular focus on how Wisconsinites could access these benefits. The panel allowed participants to hear from state leaders about what is known about IRA funding for Wisconsin and the resources available to use this legislation to navigate the clean energy transition.

