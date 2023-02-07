ARTICLE

2023 has just begun, but the energy industry conference circuit is well underway! In this episode of Powered by Foley, we are joined by partner Darin Lowder and Senior Counsel Natalie Neals who headed down to the Big Easy to be on the ground for Infocast's sold-out event, Projects & Money. Darin and Natalie touch on takeaways from deals in 2022, the factors driving optimism for deal volume in 2023, and key challenges for markets following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

