Ahead of the holidays, Congress passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package featuring slight funding increases for energy and environmental agencies, as well as support for research and development endeavors. However, the package did not provide funding for President Biden's executive orders regarding domestic renewable energy manufacturing and fell short of fulfilling the President's commitment to support climate-vulnerable countries. On the local level, New York approved and adopted its Climate Action Council Scoping Plan, which features guidance in meeting the state's ambitious climate goals. Finally, the International Sustainability Standards Board is expected to complete two rule proposals regarding corporate climate risk disclosure.

