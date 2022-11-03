On October 31, 2022, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) within the US Department of the Interior finalized two Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf.

Reduced Acreage of Final WEAs

The final two WEAs have been slightly reduced in acreage since proposed.

The first WEA is located approximately 24 nautical miles (nm) off the coast of Galveston, TX. Instead of totaling 546,645 acres as proposed, it was finalized at 508,265 acres.

The second WEA is located approximately 56 nm off the coast of Lake Charles, LA. Instead of totaling 188,023 acres as proposed, it was finalized at 174,275 acres.

BOEM removed acreage from the WEAs to address concerns expressed by the shrimping industry and the Department of the Defense and the US Coast Guard regarding shipping, marine navigation, and military operations.

The two WEAs represent only a portion of the original 30 million-acre Gulf of Mexico call area. (See our October 29, 2021, Legal Update "Interior Department: Three Milestones for Offshore Wind Energy Development in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.")

Figure: BOEM Map of Gulf of Mexico final WEAs. See Gulf of Mexico Activities | Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (boem.gov).

What's Next

Next, BOEM will issue a Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) for a 60-day comment period later this year or early next. The PSN will identify, among other things, the proposed areas to offer for lease in the WEAs, auction format, and qualified bidders so far.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.