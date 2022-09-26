On September 21, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state's sixth annual solicitation of large-scale renewable energy projects. Initial (Step One) eligibility applications are due Nov. 16 and competitive (Step Two) bid proposals are due Feb. 9, 2023. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will hold a webinar October 6 for interested parties explaining the two-step submission process and highlighting changes made from previous solicitations.

Awarded developers will be notified in the spring of 2023. For additional information, please visit NYSERDA's website.

The new solicitation is part of New York's continuing efforts to invest in renewable energy with new policies and programs aimed at decreasing reliance on fossil-fuel fired electric generation and the diversification of energy supplies. Such policies are most notably reflected in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires New York to obtain 70% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030. Other goals include:

100 percent emissions-free electricity by 2040

9,000 megawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035

6,000 megawatts of solar energy by 2025

3,000 megawatts of energy storage capacity by 2030.

Harris Beach Renewable Energy Experience

The Harris Beach Energy Industry Team has participated in nearly a dozen large-scale projects and more than 30 other renewable energy projects throughout the state. Among those are several awarded through the state's solicitation process, including Excelsior Energy Center in Genesee County and Trelina Solar Energy Center in Seneca County.

Our experience with renewable energy technologies includes solar, wind, hydroelectric, battery storage, fuel cells and bio-mass resources. With deep insight into key regulatory, energy and environmental issues, we help you take advantage of the state's pro-renewables environment and navigate complex legal and regulatory challenges.

We have represented a number of developers in project development, including assistance with real estate acquisition/rights, commercial contract negotiations (e.g., Engineering Procurement and Construction agreements), interconnection, PILOT and host community agreements, negotiation of Renewable Energy Credit agreements, project financing, project labor agreements, etc.

Gov. Hochul's recent solicitation calls for approximately 4.5 million megawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year, enough clean energy to power nearly 600,000 homes. Eligible projects include those certified as a Tier 1 renewable technology and entered into commercial operation between Jan. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2025, with the option for extensions through May 31, 2028.

