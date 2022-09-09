Benjamin Storrow's story in E&E News on the challenges faced by the New England Clean Energy Connect project is worth a read. He reports that it would be the third largest supplier of electricity in New England.

But New England Clean Energy Connect's future is far from certain despite years of permitting and nearly a half billion dollars invested. Even if it is ultimately finished, the Project's tortured path makes clear that we're not going to get from here to there in our energy transition if the generation and transmission of renewable energy doesn't get easier.

On the streamlining front, Mr. Storrow reports that the United States Senate may be about to begin debating what can be done about the permitting and litigation challenges faced by renewable energy projects. One can only hope the debate will be atypically short and the outcome meaningful.

