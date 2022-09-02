The California state legislature passed key climate measures in closing out its two-year legislative session with a flourish. There was concerted and successful effort on climate action in the final weeks of the session, which ended at midnight.

The California legislative package advances Governor Newsom's climate policy goals of establishing a pathway toward the state's clean energy future, codifying a prior Executive Order by Governor Jerry Brown setting a statewide carbon neutrality goal by 2045 and advancing clean energy technologies, as it goes to his desk for signature.

The achievement follows on the heels of the Inflation Reduction Act enactment, which marked the nation's most significant public sector investment toward renewable energy production and greenhouse gas reduction.