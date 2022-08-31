ARTICLE

The Inflation Reduction Act is now the law of the land, and it has fundamentally changed the landscape for clean energy in the United States. No longer simply providing a date change, Congress has extended energy tax credits like the Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit but also carved out new technologies' eligibility, supercharged incentive amounts, and fundamentally re-written how such incentives can be used by taxpayers. So where do industries go from here to put the IRA's ambitious policy vision into focus?

In this episode of Powered by Foley, we are joined by Adam Schurle and Tori Roessler from Foley's Tax and Energy practices to break it all down and unpack what's next for the ITC and PTC.

